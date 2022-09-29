Yeehaw! RodeoHouston to announce opening day performer at 10 a.m.

After smashing records in 2022, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is getting ready for a 2023 reboot.

HOUSTON — The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off in less than five months and today we'll find out which performer will kick off the show on Feb. 28.

RodeoHouston said it will announce the Opening Day performer this morning at 10 a.m. The rest of the concert lineup for the event that runs through March 19 will be announced later.

Cody Johnson opened last year's Rodeo, which was extra special because they celebrated their 90th anniversary.

2022 RodeoHouston by the numbers

This year, total attendance for Rodeo-related events topped 2,400,000.

George Strait's concert-only performance brought out almost 80,000 fans.

Music producer Marshmello had the biggest 2022 turnout for a rodeo/concert with nearly 74,000 people, barely beating Chris Stapleton's performance by around 100.

Bun B's H-Town Takeover was next with what was an iconic night for the Houston Rodeo. The Texas rapper was the first Black man from the Houston area to headline a rodeo concert.

Carnival and Livestock Show numbers

Nearly 16,000 little cowboys and cowgirls rode the pony rides

More than 760 chicks hatched in the Poultry Exhibit

Thirty-two piglets, 17 lambs and 15 calves were born at the Birthing Center

More than 90,000 little farmers visited Fun on the Farm

More than 200,000 individual items of Rodeo and entertainer merchandise went home with fans, including 130,000 caps and T-shirts, 10,000 mugs and tumblers, and 12,000 lapel pins

Approximately 2.9 million rides were taken at the carnival

Approximately 675,000 prizes were won at the games

The most popular food items were turkey legs, corn dogs, fried Oreos and funnel cakes

The Cookie Stand baked more than a quarter million cookies

The most important numbers of all