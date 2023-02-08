Chicken Cheeto sandwiches, Honolulu hog spuds and more: New food at this year's RodeoHouston carnival

RodeoHouston gets underway February 28, and there are plenty of brand new things to try!

HOUSTON — It's nearly time to rodeo again in Houston and there will be plenty of new stuff when you head to NRG this year.

New food at the RodeoHouston Carnival Midway

It's as much a part of RodeoHouston as the rodeo itself. We're talking about food at the carnival. There are plenty of dishes you're probably already familiar with, but here are the new items on the RodeoHouston carnival menu this year.

Hot Nashville Cheeto Chicken Sandwich or on a stick

We'll start with this one. If you're a fan of the chicken sandwich and Cheetos, why not try the brand new Hot Nashville Cheeto Chicken Sandwich, which you can also get on a stick? As the name suggests, it's a chicken sandwich with Nashville hot sauce and includes cheese sauce and Cheetos. It's topped with pickles. You can pick this one up at Biggy's II.

Fruity Pebbles Shrimp Fried Rice Bow.

Can't decide between breakfast and lunch? This concoction might be that brunch combination you're looking for. It's fried rice, fruity pebbles shrimp, sausage and pineapple. It's served in a pineapple. You can pick this one up at Get Fried.

Honolulu Hog Spud

This one's a baked potato stuffed with pork, teriyaki BBQ sauce, pineapple and sesame seeds. If this one sounds good, stop by Spud Ranch BBQ.

Rodeo Caramel Crack Sundae

If you want to top off that meal with dessert, you can try this new-to-RodeoHouston treat that consists of an ice cream sundae with chocolate chip and caramel corn. It also has caramel topped with a chocolate cowboy hat. Get this one at Swirl Ice Cream.

More RodeoHouston newbies

Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake

Captain Crunch Funnel Cake

Deep Fried Krispy Kreme Banana Split

Cowboy Slushi

Hot or BBQ Wings

Candied Grapes

Rodeo Donut Cheeseburger

Not new, but make sure to check out Bun B's Trill Burger, returning to RodeoHouston this year.

New rides at the RodeoHouston Carnival

The RodeoHouston Carnival just keeps growing and this year, there are several new thrill rides on the Midway.

Raptor Coaster

According to RodeoHouston, this Jurassic-themed thrill ride features high speeds, sharp bend and twists and turns.

Sea Ray