HOUSTON — Vendors are figuring out what to do after the Houston Rodeo suddenly shut down Wednesday amid COVID-19 concerns.

Some vendors like DGZ Chocolates in Southwest Houston take online orders.

They have thousands of pounds of sweets like toffee, chocolates and fudge left to sell.

DGZ Chocolates put out of a call for help on Facebook hours after the Rodeo was canceled.

Since the callout, they've been swamped with new orders.

“The Rodeo is literally half of our yearly income when it comes to our trade shows. The rodeo is our absolute biggest one,” Tracy King said. “We prepared about 13,000 bags of toffee. That comes to about 5 1/2 thousand pounds. We have 3,000 pounds left.”

Many vendors are in the same situation.

The Houston Rodeo put together a complete list of vendors, so people can continue to shop and support them.

Find the full list here.

The Rodeo vendor list includes business websites and Facebook pages.

