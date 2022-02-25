Trail riders to arrive at Memorial Park today for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The trail riders will be featured in tomorrow’s RodeoHouston Parade downtown starting at 10 a.m.

HOUSTON — The trail riders arrive today for the unofficial start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

According to the RodeoHouston, this 70-year-old western heritage Texas tradition started from Brenham to Houston in 1952.

Around 3,000 people took part in the trail rides, covering about 1,300 miles.

The Salt Grass Trail Ride has been around the longest and has the most riders, with a thousand members, including 24 wagons, who traveled for 105 miles.

“We’re glad to be back out on the ride and representing the history of what we are about, the horses, the meals, the wagons, the families, the kids,” Connie Myers, with the Salt Grass Trail Ride, said. “I’ve brought my son with me since he was in my belly. Now he’s part of the ride, the security and scout teams.”

Kids even as young as two go riding The trail riders, as usual, will be featured in tomorrow’s RodeoHouston Parade downtown starting at 10 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid Memorial Drive today as the riders make their way to the park. Do not honk your horns at them since it scares the horse.