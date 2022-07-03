The Ranch at RodeoHouston highlights Western heritage, fine dining

Located between NRG Stadium and the Astrodome, The Ranch is a 16,000-square-foot venue loaded with three bars and several different dining areas.

HOUSTON — One of the highlights of visiting RodeoHouston is trying all the amazing food, but it’s been missing an upscale, full-service restaurant.

The man behind Houston’s B&B Butchers fixed that this year.

"It was something we kind of started talking about before the pandemic, coming up with ideas," said Benjamin Berg. "How could we get out here? How could we do full-service dining at the Rodeo?"

The Ranch was Berg’s answer. Located between NRG Stadium and the Astrodome, it's a 16,000 square-foot venue loaded with three bars and several different dining areas. The walls are lined with giant photos from the Marfa ranch where Berg sources his American Wagyu beef. With its wood floors and gorgeous chandeliers, when you’re standing inside, you almost have to remind yourself this is a tent.

"That was the goal: to not be in a tent," Berg said. "We wanted to bring that Western heritage, the whole idea of the rodeo into here, but do it in a sophisticated, sexy way. Have some fun with it."

He and his team had some fun with the menu too.

"We really offer something for everyone," said Berg.

The menu includes everything from burgers and sandwiches to full caviar service and wagyu and Japanese Kobe steaks. That doesn’t even cover the drink menu.

"(We have) full bars, but we have eight cocktails on draft," Berg said. "I think I have a fuller selection of liquors out here than I do in my restaurants, some of them at least!"

It took the Berg Hospitality Group team four weeks to build The Ranch and its full-service kitchen from the ground up.

"It’s a real big challenge," said Berg.

Though it took a lot of work, he stressed that it was worth it.

"To see it come to life and to open the doors, that’s when it gets fun."

The Ranch will shut down when the rodeo does, so you’re running out of time to try it.