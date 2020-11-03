What about a refund?

That's what a lot of you with RodeoHouston tickets are asking now.

First things first -- YES, you are going to get a refund, but we don't know how the process is going to go.

RodeoHouston said they will release information on refunds no later than Thursday.

If you bought tickets to see Lizzo or any one of the other artists on a third-party website like StubHub or SeatGeek then you don't have to do anything except wait.

Both companies are aware that RodeoHouston shutdown Wednesday and your refund is in the works. Statements on their website said you'll get an email when your refund is being processed.

Statement from StubHub:

If an event is canceled, you do not have to do anything. We will contact you. We are working with event organizers, leagues and partners around the world and will notify you by email as quickly as we can.



Additionally, the terms and conditions in StubHub’s buyer policy guarantee a full refund if an event is canceled. Given the unique circumstance surrounding coronavirus, we’re offering an alternative option: if an event is canceled, you have the option to receive a StubHub coupon, valued at 120% of your original purchase, so you can enjoy an event of your choosing in the future. Our FAQ below has more info about these policies.

Statement from SeatGeek:

If an event is canceled, you will be protected by SeatGeek’s Buyer Guarantee, and your order will be refunded in full. There is no need to reach out to our customer experience team in this case, we will send you an email when your event refund is being processed.

If an event is postponed, your tickets will most likely be valid for the new date, although this will depend on the venue’s policy. Similar to a cancelation, there is no need to take any action on your end, once we have confirmed the changes with the event organizer we will contact you over email with an update.

