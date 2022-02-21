Special riders compete at NRG Arena horse show ahead of RodeoHouston

Some of these special riders have physical challenges. Some have intellectual challenges. Some have both. They all share a passion for horses and competition.

HOUSTON — The parade that wound through NRG Arena on Friday afternoon was decades in the making. The first Top Hands Horse Show was in 1997. Twenty-five years later, the event is bigger than ever.

"There are something like 200 riders out here today, special riders," said coach Ken Sargent.

Some of these special riders have physical challenges. Some have intellectual challenges. Some have both. They all share a passion for horses and competition.

"It builds their confidence. It builds their self-esteem. It gives them an opportunity to shine and be in control, which I think we all need," said Stacy Anderson.

She serves as chairman of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo's Special Children’s Committee, which puts Top Hand Horse Show on.

"There are so few horse shows that honor this special population," Anderson said.

Sargent got involved 19 years ago. The first nine years, he supported his special daughter Hayley.

"Our daughter spent her first few years with a lot of behavioral issues," he shared. "But put her on the back of a horse and it kind of all melts away."

When Hayley’s team’s coaches stepped away, Sargent stepped up to lead the Lake Houston Hurricanes.

"We just took this huge leap of faith," he said. "We wanted our daughter to ride and we couldn’t find another way to do it. We ended up doing it ourselves."

Sargent's team was one of more than 20 that competed in different categories, such as showmanship.

"There’s no riding. The person is on the ground showing a horse to the judge," Sargent explained.

Riders have options: English Equitation, Western Equitation, Barrels and (Coach Sargent’s favorite) Trail.

"It’s meant to emulate what a ranch hand would experience if he was out working the day on the trail," Sargent said. "He might have to step over a log, so there will be poles to step over. He might have to turn his horse around really sharply, so there’s a box and you have to go around and turn in the box. There’s a bridge. They have to walk over a bridge. They have to open a gate."

Riders train for Top Hands all year, added Anderson.

"This is like the Olympics of horse shows for them. They train at their individual clubs, then they come here," she said. "We have judges. We have awards. It’s just an enormous show."

It's an enormous show with 25 years of history, 25 years of impact and 25 years of connection.

"These are the greatest people and the greatest show that any parent could ever ask for," said Sargent.