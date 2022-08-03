'It's humbling' | RodeoHouston vendor quits job in NYC to pursue passion

Colleen Tuohy lived out of a canvas tent while she created the designs that now make up Wyatt Outdoors.

HOUSTON — Jewelry, hides, crafts and coffee aren't the only things you'll find amongst the RodeoHouston vendors. You'll also find some pretty good stories.

"I put all the chips on the table," says vendor Colleen Tuohy.

Her story stands out, just like the shirts she designs.

"(They are) UPF 50 plus, moisture-wicking, quick-dry, cut to fit a woman and made in America," Tuohy says.

Two years ago, she was working for Ralph Lauren when the pandemic provided a wake-up call.

"I gave up my apartment in New York City," says Tuohy. "I purchased a canvas wall tent. I headed up to the Catskill Mountains to my brother's farm, where I pitched the tent."

Then she got to work charting her next move.

"I love the outdoors and was always disappointed with the offerings that we have as women, so I decided it was time fashion met function," Tuohy says.

Living off the grid with no electricity or running water, Tuohy designed, tested and redesigned.

The result is Wyatt Outdoors.

"This is for women who love the outdoors, women who are looking for fashion and function," says Tuohy. "This is for somebody who loves to ride, fish, garden, lunch."

The shirts are available at ML Leddy’s at the Houston rodeo and at its flagship store in Fort Worth.

"They're celebrating 73 years at the Houston rodeo and 100 years in business, so to be here truly means the world to me," Tuohy says.

Her story is one she didn’t even know she’d start writing two years ago and now, she’s adding a chapter at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"It's humbling," Tuohy said.