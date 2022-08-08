RodeoHouston season tickets go on sale Tuesday morning

Tickets include the rodeo competition followed by the nightly concert, the Livestock Show, the carnival and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Season tickets for the 2023 RodeoHouston go on sale Tuesday morning.

The show runs from Feb. 28 to March 19.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in March of 2022.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a limited number of season tickets available and there's an eight-ticket purchase limit per household.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. but the online waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m. Customers who enter the waiting room by 9:59 a.m. will be chosen in random order to buy their tickets. A place in the Waiting Room doesn't guarantee season tickets.

RodeoHouston season ticket prices

Season Ticket options start at $500, plus a processing fee.

Upper Level: $500 – $600

Loge Level: $800

Field Level: $880 (partially obstructed view for Rodeo; great concert view)

Club Level: $1,000 (partially obstructed view for Rodeo; great concert view)

Shared Entertainment Suite Seats: $5,500

Hess Chute Seats: $7,500

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date, once the 2023 star entertainer lineup is announced.

Tickets include the rodeo competition followed by the nightly concert, the Livestock Show, the carnival and more. It's a family-friendly experience that offers something for everyone!

View the NRG Stadium Map.

All Season Tickets sold will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID.

To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and log in with the email used to purchase tickets.