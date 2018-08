HOUSTON - We are still 7 months away from RodeoHouston, but you can buy tickets as early as Wednesday morning.

A limited number of RodeoHouston season tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m.

A limited number of 2019 Season Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. Waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m. Stay tuned, the ticket link will be posted tomorrow morning! #RODEOHOUSTON — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) August 1, 2018

RodeoHouston plans to post a link where you can buy them, so keep an eye on its Facebook and Twitter accounts!

Photos: A day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

