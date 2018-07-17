Watching the cowboys, cowgirls and concerts at RodeoHouston next year might cost you a little bit more, depending on where you sit.

The tribute to bucking horses is one of the highlights of RodeoHouston each night. (Michelle Homer photo)

The cost of the cheap seats in the upper level will rise from $18 to $20. The 20-day season ticket prices for those seats are $400, up from $360.

It’s the first time in eight years there’s been a price hike for upper level seats, according to spokesperson Brittany Rader.

The popular action seat tickets will jump from $100 to $125.

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is upgrading the Action Seats fan experience with more comfortable chairs, which adds additional legroom and individual cup holders," Rader said.

Season Ticket prices for chute seats, club level, field level and loge level seats remain the same as last year.

