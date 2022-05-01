x
Rodeo Houston

Here's everything new at RodeoHouston for 2022

From funhouses and murals to pickle pizza and deep-fried jambalaya rolls, we've got you covered on everything new at the rodeo!

HOUSTON — The 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is packed with new tons of new attractions, food and photo opportunities for 2022!

Several schedule changes were announced Thursday, beginning with the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Jr. Cook-Off Contest moving to Friday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.

The Rodeo Roundup, traditionally held on Tuesday, was also moved to Friday, Feb. 25 to coincide with celebrating Go Texan Day.

Also, the George Strait concert-only performance will begin at 7 p.m. with special guest Ashley McBryde. Strait will take the stage at approximately 8 p.m. and do a full-length concert.

A Western-themed mural located at the One Market Square Garage stands nine stories tall and represents the city-wide celebration of Western heritage that brings all Houstonians together every year. The mural was designed by GONZO247 along with other local artists.

Some new carnival rides for the whole family to enjoy are huge this year. There's the multi-leveled Atlantis Funhouse themed after the lost city.

The Dragon Family Coaster is suitable for all ages and themed with fantasy dragons and multicolored LED lighting.

And for those wanting a bit more of an adventure, there's the Moonraker all the way from Europe, with high-speed twists that also rotates in all directions.

Finally, but most importantly, there are a plethora of new food options for your taste buds to explore this year.

Some of the highlights include Bacon Wrapped Pork Belly on a Stick, Donut Chicken Sandwich and a Hot Cheetos Float Drink.

Or if you're looking for something more refreshing, there's a Teriyaki Chicken Pineapple Bowl or a Watermelon Dole Whip Taco.

Visit the rodeo's website for a list of everything new for 2022.

