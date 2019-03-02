HOUSTON — It’s just a few weeks now until the 2019 Rodeo Houston revs up.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been preparing for this since the last bull bucked almost a year ago.

It’s getting so close, that on Saturday, they began lassoing in a new line of employees to help ride out this year’s rodeo, during their annual 'Staff Scramble.'

The rodeo needs to fill a thousand positions from three different companies in over 40 lines of work - anything for maintenance, to parking, to concessions.

“There’s no skill set that we’re lacking out here. As long as you like people, and you don’t mind putting in the effort, we have a spot somewhere within one of our three partners to get you working," Senior Vice President of Contemporary Services, Chris Martinez said.

You need to be 18 or older and submit for a background check, but if you’re hired, you’ll be working at an office unlike any other.

“We have a lot of people who just want to be part of the experience, want that rodeo feel, and Houston, we’re a unique environment," Martinez said.

These are all part-time positions, but some could lead to work for other events at NRG.

If you missed Saturday's event, you can still apply. Visit the 'Staff Scramble' website to register.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.