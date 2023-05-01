2023 RodeoHouston: Job fair happening this weekend

The RodeoHouston job fair will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22.

HOUSTON — If you enjoy all things rodeo then chances are you may have some fun working the big event!

This weekend, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, along with several other companies associated with the event, are hosting a job fair for the 2023 rodeo season.

Job positions include:

Concessions cashiers

Bartenders

Waitstaff

Event staff

Carnival ride attendants

Game attendants

Security

The job fair will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NRG Stadium West Club.

To apply for an available position, click here.

RodeoHouston concert lineup

Like every year, the entertainment lineup is filled with artists from every category, including pop, hip-hop, country and rock.

Parker McCollum - Feb. 28 (opening day)

Brooks and Dunn - March 1

Lauren Daigle - March 2

Bun B's "Southern Takeover" - March 3

Walker Hayes - March 4

Zac Brown Band - March 5

Jason Aldean - March 6

New Kids On The Block - March 7

Jon Pardi - March 8

Ashley McBryde - March 9

The Chainsmokers - March 10

Turnpike Troubadours - March 11

La Fiera De Ojinaga - March 12

Cody Jinks - March 13

Machine Gun Kelly - March 14

Kenny Chesney - March 15

Chris Stapleton - March 16

Cody Johnson - March 17

Brad Paisley - March 18

Luke Bryan - March 19

RodeoHouston grand marshal

Leon Coffee has been one of the most recognizable faces of RodeoHouston for the last three decades. In honor of his 30th anniversary, the legendary barrelman, who stares down bulls for a living, has been named grand marshal of the Downtown Rodeo Parade.

Coffee, the rockstar of rodeo clowns, walks a fine line each night between danger and delight. He's the guy in the barrel who tries to distract the angry bull after a rider is bucked off.

He's had more than his share of close calls and broken bones, but Coffee loves his job.

"I cherish it. I cherish the days that I have left in my career," the native Texan told us back in 2013.

Coffee is a celebrity in the rodeo world, a ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee and the PRCA Clown of the Year in 1983.

“Leon Coffee is an icon and fan-favorite of the Rodeo, with 2023 being his 30th anniversary as our barrelman and friend, it makes him the perfect candidate to lead our parade as Grand Marshal,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO.