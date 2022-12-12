RodeoHouston unveils genre calendar, tickets go on sale in two waves

HOUSTON — Mark your calendar rodeo fans! RodeoHouston has unveiled its Star Entertainer Genre Calendar for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
The concert calendar runs from Feb. 28 to March 19. RodeoHouston is set to announce the Star Entertainers on Jan. 5.
RodeoHouston 2023 tickets
Tickers will go on sale for these shows on Jan. 12 in two waves at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Wave 1 will include the Feb. 28 to March 9 performances. The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. with the waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m.
Wave 2 will include the March 10 to March 19 performances. Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. with the waiting room opening at 1:30 p.m.
Four performers have already been revealed, including Parker McCollum on opening night.
Here is the calendar for this upcoming year's genres.
RodeoHouston Star Performer Genre Calendar
Feb. 28 – Parker McCollum – Opening Day
March 1 – Country – Armed Forces Day
2 – Lauren Daigle
3 – Hip-hop – Black Heritage Day
4 – Country
5 – Country
6 – Country
7 – Pop
8 – Country
9 – Country
10 – The Chainsmokers
11 – Country
12 – Norteno - Go Tejano Day
13 – Cody Jinks
14 – Rock
15 – Country
16 – Country
17 – Country
18 – Country
19 – Country