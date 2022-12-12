RodeoHouston unveils genre calendar, tickets go on sale in two waves

Tickers will go on sale for these shows on Jan. 12 in two waves at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

HOUSTON — Mark your calendar rodeo fans! RodeoHouston has unveiled its Star Entertainer Genre Calendar for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The concert calendar runs from Feb. 28 to March 19. RodeoHouston is set to announce the Star Entertainers on Jan. 5.

RodeoHouston 2023 tickets

Tickers will go on sale for these shows on Jan. 12 in two waves at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wave 1 will include the Feb. 28 to March 9 performances. The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. with the waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m.

Wave 2 will include the March 10 to March 19 performances. Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. with the waiting room opening at 1:30 p.m.

Four performers have already been revealed, including Parker McCollum on opening night.

Here is the calendar for this upcoming year's genres.

Who else is headed to the star stage?! Here are a few hints to keep you guessing until Jan. 5. #LetsRODEOHOUSTON



RodeoHouston Star Performer Genre Calendar

Feb. 28 – Parker McCollum – Opening Day

March 1 – Country – Armed Forces Day

2 – Lauren Daigle

3 – Hip-hop – Black Heritage Day

4 – Country

5 – Country

6 – Country

7 – Pop

8 – Country

9 – Country

10 – The Chainsmokers

11 – Country

12 – Norteno - Go Tejano Day

13 – Cody Jinks

14 – Rock

15 – Country

16 – Country

17 – Country

18 – Country