RodeoHouston's birthing center already home to new piglets, lambs

By March 20, managers expect to have between 85 and 110 new critters.

HOUSTON — Houston’s rodeo started out as a livestock show and those roots are evident when you pop into NRG Center.

In Hall A, you'll find AgVenture, a combination of exhibits focused on helping visitors learn about Texas agriculture. One of the favorite spots for families is the Birthing Center, which opened up on Feb. 28 with eight jersey cows, 12 sheep and five sows. All of them are mamas-to-be.

"Their due dates are coming up this week," says Rich Knebel, who manages the Birthing Center.

Just like the name of the exhibit says, this is where those births will happen.

"A lot of the deliveries, the births, we want Mother Nature to do as much as she can, if not all," Knebel says. "But we’re there to assist if things happen because things happen sometimes."

Those babies will join a couple of litters of piglets and a pair of lamb twins who made an early entrance.

"By the end of the show, when everything has babies, we’ll have around 85 to 110 beating hearts to keep track of in the exhibit," says Knebel.

Those hearts draw visitors in so they can learn more about the livestock part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"We’re here to help bridge the gap between the producer and the consumer and to show people livestock stewardship," Knebel says.

This exhibit grows by the day, so if you're coming to RodeoHouston a couple of times, you can always stop by again. You never know who's going to show up when!

The Birthing Center, as well as the rest of Agventure, is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.