HOUSTON — Saturday was the first-ever drone show at RodeoHouston, and it apparently won’t be the last. There will actually be another one in just a few days.

RodeoHouston tweeted the news Thursday, saying ‘We heard you, H-Town. The drones are back.’

RodeoHouston plans to bring out the drones again Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, 7:45 p.m. See you there 😏 pic.twitter.com/DeAIsoVf7L — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 9, 2023

If you missed the show Saturday, this was a little of the action as 200 drones organized into various Rodeo-related formations.