RodeoHouston 2023: Full lineup announced Thursday; how to get tickets

HOUSTON — The countdown is on for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and we're about to find out who else will perform during the nightly concerts after the rodeo. The rodeo will announce the full entertainer lineup Thursday at 7 p.m. during a private party at NRG. KHOU 11 will stream it here, on our mobile app and on the KHOU 11+ app on Roku or Amazon FireTV.
Tickets are already on sale for the four performers announced earlier: The Chainsmokers, Lauren Daigle, Cody Jinks, and Parker McCollum.
RodeoHouston runs from Feb. 28 to March 19.
Parker McCollum
The "Pretty Heart" singer, born and raised in Conroe, will open the Rodeo on Feb. 28.
McCollum became a fan favorite after performing for a RodeoHouston crowd of 73,243 last year, the fourth highest-paid concert attendance in 2022.
“We can’t wait to welcome yet another Texas native and country music star to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th-anniversary celebration in 2022,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “Parker McCollum’s passion for country music and Texas roots will certainly resonate among rodeo fans and Texans, alike.”
Lauren Daigle
Grammy-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will make her Rodeo debut on Thursday, March 2.
Along with two Grammys, Daigle has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards.
Her platinum debut album "Light of the World" produced three No. 1 songs, "O'Lord," "First" and "Trust in You," which was nominated for a Grammy. Daigle's career soared in 2018 with her triple platinum hit "You Say." It was the longest-running No. 1 song to appear on any weekly Billboard chart.
The Chainsmokers
The electronic DJ duo The Chainsmokers will take the stage on Friday, March 10, for their second Rodeo performance. They were also here in 2017.
According to RodeoHouston, Alexander ‘Alex’ Pall and Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart have been working together for a decade.
Their band’s popularity took off in 2014 with the release of ‘Selfie.’
Their top five songs, according to RodeoHouston are ‘Closer,’ Something Just Like This,’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down,’ ‘Roses’ and ‘Paris.’
Cody Jinks
Texas native and Outlaw country singer Cody Jinks will make his RodeoHouston debut on Monday, March 13.
Jinks is an independent country artist who incorporates rock, blues and soul into his songs, according to RodeoHouston's website.
"He has trailblazed the way for new country artists on the unconventional methods of “off the radio” country music, which his fans strongly relate to," according to the Rodeo.
In fact, his songs "Loud and Heavy" and "Hippies and Cowboys" went gold without ever being played on the radio.
RodeoHouston 2023 tickets
Tickers will go on sale for these shows on Jan. 12 in two waves at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Wave 1 will include the Feb. 28 to March 9 performances. The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. with the waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m.
Wave 2 will include the March 10 to March 19 performances. Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. with the waiting room opening at 1:30 p.m.
RodeoHouston Star Performer Genre Calendar
Tues., Feb. 28 – Parker McCollum – Opening Day
Wed., March 1 – Country – Armed Forces Day
Thurs., March 2 – Lauren Daigle
Fri., March 3 – Hip-hop – Black Heritage Day
Sat., March 4 – Country
Sun., March 5 – Country
Mon., March 6 – Country
Tues., March 7 – Pop
Wed., March 8 – Country
Thurs., March 9 – Country
Fri., March 10 – The Chainsmokers
Sat., March 11 – Country
Sun., March 12 – Norteno - Go Tejano Day
Mon., March 13 – Cody Jinks
Tues., March 14 – Rock
Wed., March 15 – Country
Thurs., March 16 – Country
Fri., March 17 – Country
Sat. March 18 – Country
Sun. March 19 – Country