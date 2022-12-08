RodeoHouston tickets on sale for Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, Cody Jinks

RodeoHouston announced the three performers in November and the tickets went on sale Thursday morning. Tickets for Parker McCollum were already on sale.

“In the spirit of giving and the upcoming holiday season, we wanted to surprise Rodeo fans by revealing three entertainers who will perform at RODEOHOUSTON in 2023, giving them an early opportunity to purchase tickets, whether it’s for themselves or someone special on their holiday shopping list,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO.

Tickets for Conroe native Parker McCollum were already on sale.

RodeoHouston runs from Feb. 28 – March 19. The full lineup will be announced on Jan. 5.

The Chainsmokers

The electronic DJ duo The Chainsmokers will take the stage on Friday, March 10, for their second Rodeo performance.They were also here in 2017.

According to RodeoHouston, Alexander ‘Alex’ Pall and Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart have been working together for a decade.

Their band’s popularity took off in 2014 with the release of ‘Selfie.’

Their top five songs, according to RodeoHouston are ‘Closer,’ Something Just Like This,’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down,’ ‘Roses’ and ‘Paris.’

Cody Jinks

Texas native and Outlaw country singer Cody Jinks will make his RodeoHouston debut on Monday, March 13.

Jinks is an independent country artist who incorporates rock, blues and soul into his songs, according to RodeoHouston's website.

"He has trailblazed the way for new country artists on the unconventional methods of “off the radio” country music, which his fans strongly relate to," according to the Rodeo.

In fact, his songs "Loud and Heavy" and "Hippies and Cowboys" went gold without ever being played on the radio.

Lauren Daigle

Grammy-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will make her Rodeo debut on Thursday, March 2.

Along with two Grammys, Daigle has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards.

Her platinum debut album "Light of the World" produced three No. 1 songs, "O'Lord," "First" and "Trust in You," which was nominated for a Grammy. Daigle's career soared in 2018 with her triple platinum hit "You Say." It was the longest-running No. 1 song to appear on any weekly Billboard chart.

Parker McCollum

The "Pretty Heart" singer, who was born and raised in Conroe, will open the 2023 Rodeo on Feb. 28.

McCollum became a fan favorite after performing for a RodeoHouston crowd of 73,243 last year, the fourth highest-paid concert attendance in 2022.

“We can’t wait to welcome yet another Texas native and country music star to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration in 2022,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “Parker McCollum’s passion for country music and Texas roots will certainly resonate among rodeo fans and Texans, alike.”