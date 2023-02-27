Rope a ride! Best ways to get to the rodeo and avoid the $25 parking fees

If you drive your own vehicle to NRG Park, get ready to shell out some money for parking. The public lots at NRG are $25. But there are several cheaper alternatives!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The best way to get to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is to leave the driving to someone else!

Whether it's METRO Park and Ride, METRORail or rideshares like Uber and Lyft, there are several options that will save you money and avoid the traffic headaches that come with taking your own vehicle.

These options are also best if you plan to enjoy adult beverages while you're watching a concert or walking around the carnival unless you have a designated driver.

If you do drive, here's what you need to know about parking.

Rodeo parking at NRG Park

Public on-site parking is available for $25 in the following locations. Word to the wise: The lots fill up quickly so download the rodeo app to find out which ones are full in advance!

Yellow Lot

Location: The primary route to the Yellow Lot is 610 to Main Street, enter Gate 16 off Main Street.

Opens daily at 6 a.m.

Cost $25

610 Lot

Location: The entrance is off West Bellfort and Kirby Drive.

Opens daily at 9 a.m.

Cost: $25

Old Spanish Trail (OST)

Location: Enter off OST between Greenbriar and N Stadium Drive

Hours: weekdays, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; weekends, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $25

Other lots around NRG are reserved for rodeo employees, vendors and volunteers.

Public lot map (Downloadable PDF)

Trams to and from NRG grounds

Trams run by Rodeo committee members offer visitors free rides to and from parking lots and the grounds, as well as to and from NRG Center and NRG Arena.

Daily Schedule

Blue Line – services NRG Stadium, NRG Arena and the Blue Lot

9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

– services NRG Stadium, NRG Arena and the Blue Lot 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Orange Line – services NRG Center and NRG Arena

9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

– services NRG Center and NRG Arena 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Red Line – services NRG Center and the Red Lot

8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

– services NRG Center and the Red Lot 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. 610 Line – services NRG Park and 610 Lot

9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

– services NRG Park and 610 Lot 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Yellow Line – services the north side of NRG Stadium and the Yellow Lot

9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Accessible parking at NRG Park

According to officials, there are a limited number of ADA parking, including van-accessible parking, available in the Teal and Yellow lots for $25 per day.

These spaces are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. Drivers must present a valid state-issued handicap placard or vehicle registration for access.

Once ADA parking is full, ADA customers will be redirected to the nearest ADA-accessible or general parking lot.

Teal Lot (Also the ADA drop-off and pick-up location)

Location: The entrance is Gate 14 off of Murworth

Hours of operation: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pricing: $25

Yellow Lot

Location: The primary route to the Yellow Lot is 610 to Main Street, enter Gate 16 off Main Street.

Hours of operation: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pricing: $25

METRORail: Rope a ride on a train!

The METRORail is just $1.25 each way and children 5 and under ride for free.

Visitors who want quick access can park one METRORail stop away from NRG Park at the Fannin South Transit Center at 1604 West Bellfort Ave. for $20 round-trip. (Cash only)

There are three METRORail light rail lines:

The Red Line runs along Main Street through downtown Houston, and then into the Museum District and the Texas Medical Center

runs along Main Street through downtown Houston, and then into the Museum District and the Texas Medical Center The Green Line runs through downtown Houston and along Harrisburg Blvd. into EaDo (east downtown) and the Second Ward

runs through downtown Houston and along Harrisburg Blvd. into EaDo (east downtown) and the Second Ward The Purple Line runs through downtown and the Third Ward (southeast of downtown)

The Rodeo exit is the Stadium Park / Astrodome station along the southern end of the Red Line.

If you're coming from areas along the Green or Purple Lines, you can transfer to the Red Line in downtown Houston and ride it southbound to the Stadium Park / Astrodome station. You'll be on the train for 13 stops and the ride will take about 30 minutes.

Related Articles Why are Houston rodeo concerts a little different from a normal concert?

METRO Park and Ride location

515 Maxey Road

Inbound shuttle to NRG Park

Weekdays 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Weekends 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Last outbound shuttle from NRG Park:

Sun-Fri at 1 a.m.

Sat at 2 a.m.

Cost: $4 round-trip

Rodeo Express Park and Ride

You can park at the following lots for $7 round-trip, kids under 4 free

West Loop: 4675 S. Braeswood: $7 round-trip; free kids under 4

Monroe: 8833 1/2 I-45/Gulf Fwy

Woodlands Express: 701 Westridge Road in Spring (cost unknown)

Park for $25 per car with round-trip bus trip included:

2400 Reed Rd. (off Hwy 288)

Uber and Lyft ride-share pick-up and drop-off at NRG Park

Drop-offs and pick-ups are in the Yellow Lot

Entrance Gate 16B off Main Street; from the northbound lanes of Main Street is the only access to the lot. There is no left turn lane access allowed from the southbound lanes of Main Street.

Taxis

Drop-offs and pick-ups are in Gate 14 Teal Lot off Murworth.

Limos