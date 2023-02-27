Rodeo on the cheap: Discount days and other ways to save money!

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is offering a free Community Day for the first time ever. You can also save money on Family Wednesdays.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — With a lot of families pinching pennies these days there are several ways to help save you money at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

They announced plans for a brand new Community Day with free admission for everyone until noon on Wednesday, March 8.

The special day sponsored by TC Energy will also include discounts for carnival rides and games and lower prices on some food and drinks.

“Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the Rodeo has to offer," Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman said Monday.

The free admission will be for grounds tickets, which include entrance to the carnival, the Livestock Show and all of the attractions inside NRG Center and NRG Arena.

Tickets for the Rodeo and nightly concerts at NRG Stadium are sold separately. If you have tickets to the Rodeo, they include admission to the grounds.

Community Day discounts

• Free admission for all guests until noon on March 8

• Buy one, get one rides and games in the Junction Carnival area until 4 p.m.

• Discounted food and beverage offerings until 4 p.m.

$3 mini corn dog at McKinney Corn Dog

$3 small popcorn at Kid Shack

$3 small sour apple lemonade at Squeezers

For every person who walks through the gates between 8 a.m. and noon that day, TC Energy will donate $1 to the local community through its social impact program, Build Strong, which invests in organizations that are integral to local communities.

“Our partnership with the Rodeo reflects our commitment to build strong, vibrant communities where we live and work,” Tina Faraca, President U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines at TC Energy, said. “We’re honored to bring our community together in a family-friendly atmosphere to experience and celebrate what RodeoHouston is really about.”

Other free Rodeo days

Family Wednesdays

RodeoHouston is also offering Family Wednesdays on March 1 and 15 with free admission for seniors 60+ and children under 12 until noon.

You can get more bang for your buck on those days too with carnival and food discounts.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day

On March 1, active members of the military in uniform and with a current military ID can get in free, along with four family members.

Spouses of actively serving military members currently deployed with a dependent ID plus four family members also get in free.

Visitors are encouraged to show their appreciation for the troops by wearing red, white and blue on Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

The free admission is for the grounds only. Tickets for the Rodeo and concert are sold separately.

First Responders Day

HLSR salutes law enforcement, firefighters EMS and other first responders on Monday, March 6, with First Responders Day.

All first responders with a badge and four family members get in free to the grounds.

First responders will be recognized during the Rodeo performance that night. Rodeo tickets are sold separately.

Season passes