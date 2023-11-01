RodeoHouston tickets go on sale Thursday morning! What you should know

For the first time ever, tickets will be sold in two waves online.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — On Thursday, those highly coveted Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert tickets go on sale! Fans should know that this year, the rodeo’s changing how those tickets are sold.

For the first time ever, tickets will be sold in two waves online. The first wave of ticket sales opens at 10 a.m. and includes shows from February 28 through March 9. The second wave starts at 2 p.m. for the remaining shows, March 10 through March 19.

“Splitting this up in two waves will really make it easy for people to get their tickets and not have to wait for hours on end,” explained Danielle Grossman with Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Like years past, there will be a virtual waiting room. It opens 30 minutes before the sales begin. Being in the waiting room is not on a first come first served basis. Once you’re in the waiting room, customers are selected at random to continue on to choose concert tickets.



“If you enter the waiting room at 9:59 you have the same chance of getting a ticket than if you enter the waiting room at 9:30,” Grossman explained.

Tickets purchased through the Rodeo range from $25 to $375. The resale prices are expected to be a lot higher. This year, presale tickets, which are sold to rodeo volunteers and season ticket holders, have been selling fast.

“We have already sold about 75,000 tickets, pre-sale. So, that means there are only about 69,000 tickets left for the general public.”

The top pre-sale sellers are Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Turnpike Troubadours, Luke Bryan, and Bun B's Southern Takeover, according to Grossman.