Rodeo Houston

New weekend start times for Houston rodeos, concerts in 2024

The weeknight start times for RodeoHouston will stay the same.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is still months away but they've announced a change for 2024 that you should know about.

Weekend rodeos at NRG Stadium will now start at 2:45 p.m. instead of 3:45 p.m. 

NRG Stadium gates will open at 2 p.m. and the entertainer will take the Star Stage around 5 p.m.

The earlier start time will give people more time to enjoy the carnival, food and all of the attractions inside NRG Center on Saturdays and Sundays.

Starting times for weeknight RodeoHouston events will stay the same.

The 2024 rodeo will run from Feb. 27 - March 17.

Houston Rodeo season tickets on sale soon

A limited number of season tickets for RodeoHouston will go on sale on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at rodeohouston.com. The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m.

Season tickets include all 20 RodeoHouston performances.

  • Upper Level: $500; $740
  • Loge Level: $900
  • Field Level: $1,200
  • Club Level: $1300 Endzone; $1400 Sideline
  • Shared Entertainment Suite Seats: $6,000
  • Chute Seats presented by Hess: $8,000

You'll need an account on the AXS mobile app to buy and receive tickets.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date after the 2024 entertainer lineup is announced. 

