Check out the Grand Champion painting from Rodeo's school art contest

Thousands of students from 95 public school districts and 54 private schools entered the 2022 competition.

HOUSTON — Kids all over Texas are gearing up to show off their prize pigs, lambs and steers at the Houston Livestock Show next month.

But there’s a very different kind of rodeo competition designed for students who are gifted artists. The Rodeo’s School Art Program showcases their artwork and gives them a shot at earning college scholarships.

Each year, the level of talent is very impressive and the competition is fierce.

The 2022 Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion were named over the weekend.

Congratulations to Gracin Nguyen, a junior in Pearland ISD, who won the top prize for her drawing called "In His Hands."

The Reserve Grand Champion by Lamar ISD junior Mia Huckman is a painting called "Partners in Time."

The potential scholarship money is far from peanuts. The 2021 Grand Champion auctioned for $155,000 and the Reserve Grand Champion went for $120,000.

Thousands of students from 95 public school districts and 54 private schools entered the 2022 competition.

In January, Judges sorted through 3,000 pieces of artwork sent by teachers statewide and selected 739 pieces to advance to the next round.

On January 30, they whittled it down to 72 finalists to participate in the School Art Auction scheduled for Sunday, March 13. Each finalist is guaranteed a minimum payment set by RodeoHouston.

You can see the finalists in the Hayloft Gallery at NRG Center during the Livestock Show and Rodeo, which kicks off on Monday, Feb. 28.

The Rodeo’s School Art Program promotes an awareness of agriculture, Western heritage and Rodeo activities through artistic competitions for students.

The categories include painting, colored drawing, monochromatic drawing and mixed media.