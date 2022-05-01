x
Rodeo Houston

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to host job fair for season positions for 2022 Rodeo

Candidates are asked to apply through RodeoHouston's website before attending the job fair.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is holding a job fair on Friday, January 21, and Saturday, January 22, for seasonal positions for the 2022 Rodeo.

The rodeo, along with Contemporary Service Corporation, RCS (carnival), 5-Star, ASM Global and Aramark, is hiring for positions including concessions cashiers, bartenders, waitstaff, event staff, carnival ride and game attendants and security. 

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 21 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 22. Candidates are asked to apply through Rodeo Houston's website before attending the job fair.

