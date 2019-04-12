HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be here before you know it, and Wednesday, a list of all of the genres for the RodeoHouston concerts was released. The Rodeo will be in town from March 3 through March 22.

Tuesday, March 3 – Country

Wednesday, March 4 – Country

Thursday, March 5 – Latin Pop

Friday, March 6 – Hip Hop/R&B

Saturday March 7 -- Country

Sunday, March 8 – Norteño (Go Tejano Day)

Monday, March 9 – Country

Tuesday, March 10 – K-Pop

Wednesday, March 11 – Country

Thursday, March 12 – Country

Friday, March 13 – Hip Hop/Pop

Saturday, March 14 – Country

Sunday, March 15 – Country

Monday, March 16 – Country

Tuesday, March 17 – Pop

Wednesday, March 18 – R&B/Pop

Thursday, March 19 – Country

Friday, March 20 – EDM

Saturday, March 21 – Country

Sunday, March 22 – Country

If you're not familiar, K-Pop music is Korean pop. EDM is Electronic Dance Music.

Here are some of the key dates still to come for RodeoHouston

Thursday, January 9 – 17 of the 20 entertainers will be announced

Thursday, January 16 – Tickets for the 17 announced entertainers go on sale

Tuesday, February 4 – The remaining three entertainers will be announced.

Thursday, February 6 – Tickets for the remaining three entertainers go on sale.

