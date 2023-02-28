Here's how the RodeoHouston artists are selected

This year's RodeoHouston lineup includes return artists and first-timers.

HOUSTON — Over the next three weeks, 20 of the biggest stars in music will take the rodeo stage at NRG stadium.

For Conroe native Parker McCullom, it's an honor.

"My ultimate, ultimate goal when I first picked up a guitar was to play the Houston rodeo," McCullom told KHOU 11's Ron Trevino. "Like I saw Pat Green play some years ago when I was a little kid.

Jason Kane, the director of entertainment and concert production for the Houston rodeo, said the event is always looking to spot the next big talent.

"We do a survey to find out what people are interested in seeing," said Kane. "Because of our charitable mission and the money we raise for education, there are limits to what we can do from an entertainment point of view."

Kane said sometimes they win, sometimes they don't, and sometimes it takes some selling.

Kane said for musicians, playing at the rodeo is like playing the Super Bowl.

"You're in an NFL stadium, 70,000 people," he said. "Great production. Great lighting. Great sound."

Kane said the goal is to get a mix of musicians from different genres that reflect the diversity of Houston.

The 2023 lineup includes a lot of country, sprinkled with Tejano, rock and rap.

Bun B is set to perform again for Black Heritage Day. He said to be on the lookout for some special guest performers.

"This year, it's the "Southern Takeover," Bun said. "So instead of a group of Houston artists, it'll be a group of artists from the south."

A new act will take the stage each night during the duration of the rodeo.

RodeoHouston entertainment lineup

Parker McCollum - Feb. 28 (opening day)

Brooks and Dunn - March 1

Lauren Daigle - March 2

Bun B's "Southern Takeover" - March 3

Walker Hayes - March 4

Zac Brown Band - March 5

Jason Aldean - March 6

New Kids On The Block - March 7

Jon Pardi - March 8

Ashley McBryde - March 9

The Chainsmokers - March 10

Turnpike Troubadours - March 11

La Fiera De Ojinaga - March 12

Cody Jinks - March 13

Machine Gun Kelly - March 14

Kenny Chesney - March 15

Chris Stapleton - March 16

Cody Johnson - March 17

Brad Paisley - March 18

Luke Bryan - March 19