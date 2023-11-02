RodeoHouston honors young artists in School Art Award ceremony

Many artists were honored, but two local students took home the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion awards.

HOUSTON — Congratulations go out to the high school artists from around the state who took part in Saturday’s RodeoHouston School Art Award Ceremony at NRG.

Plenty of talented students were honored in different categories, but two Houston-area students took home top honors.

Mia Huckman of Lamar Consolidated ISD had the Grand Champion Work of Art for her painting titled ‘Our Last Roundup.’

The Reserve Grand Championship Work of Art went to Eliza Hoffman, who goes to school in the Clear Creek ISD. She was honored for her artwork below titled 'Morning Dove.'

There were also honorees in other categories, including colored drawing, mixed medium, monochromatic drawing, painting, 3D, elementary and junior high.

According to RodeoHouston, around 200,000 students from 105 public school districts and 59 private schools participated this year. There were around 4,000 pieces of art that had been sent to NRG to be judged, with 809 being selected to advance to the next round.

Seventy-two students will move on to participate in the School Art Auction on March 12, according to the Rodeo.

All of the winning art will be on display in the Hayloft Gallery in the NRG Center during this year’s RodeoHouston.