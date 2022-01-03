Feds investigating complaints the Houston Rodeo is not in compliance with American Disabilities Act

The allegations include failing to provide accessible parking, accessible seating and accessible routes at NRG Park where the three-week event is held.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will conduct a compliance review of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to evaluate accessibility for the disabled, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday.

The investigation was launched after complaints the HLSR violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA).

The allegations include failing to provide accessible parking, accessible seating, and accessible routes at NRG Park where the three-week event is held.

Rodeo officials said Tuesday they were not aware of specific complaints but said they would work with NRG Park, the event's facility, to make adjustments if they were needed.

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a family-friendly event, and we are committed to providing an open and accessible event for everyone," officials said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the U.S. Department of Justice and have expressed our willingness to cooperate."

Under the ADA, private places of public accommodation are not allowed to discriminate against individuals with disabilities.

No other details were given about the investigation or when the compliance review will be done.

Rodeo officials pointed to activities for guests with special needs, including an event known as "Sensory Friendly Day" on March 4.

RodeoHouston includes information about parking for visitors with disabilities on its website.

"A limited number of ADA parking, including van accessible parking, are available in the Blue and Yellow lots for $20 per day. These spaces are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. Present valid state issued handicap placard or vehicle registration for access," the website says.

It's not clear how many spaces are available.

RodeoHouston kicked off Monday and continues through Sunday, March 20.

Since its beginning in 1932, the HLSR has committed more than $550 million to Texas youth and education, including $27 million to scholarships for Texas students, according to its website. It's one of the largest scholarship providers in the country.