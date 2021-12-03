Houston leaders reflect on rodeo cancellation one year later

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo open up about how it went down and how they could have done things differently.

HOUSTON — On the same day the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, there was another announcement on March 11, 2020, that made the novel coronavirus real for so many people in Southeast Texas: the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

One year later, local leaders reflected on how they made that decision and what they would do differently.

“There’s no question in my mind, it was the right decision to make,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Thursday.

Still, Turner told KHOU canceling the Rodeo was a tough decision for everyone involved.

“Got a lot of calls immediately after that,” he recalled. “Not too nice.”

The mayor said the catalyst was a phone call he received from the city’s public health authority while heading home from a town hall meeting the night before the cancellation.

Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse told Turner that a man from Montgomery County who was working security at the rodeo cookoff tested positive for the new coronavirus.

That case proved to be the first sign of local community spread. The few confirmed cases up to that point had been linked to overseas travel.

“I indicated to him if that is, in fact, the case, that is a game-changer,” Turner said.

Turner said he and Persse talked again during a meeting the next morning and made the call to end the rodeo. Joel Cowley was CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at the time.

“We understood the decision, as heartbreaking as it was,” Cowley said during a May 2020 interview with KHOU.

Attempts to reach Cowley on Thursday through the Rodeo and his new employer were unsuccessful.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Thursday afternoon she regrets not stopping the rodeo sooner.

“That was the day I said, ‘OK, I don’t care if we haven’t found transmission. I am sure transmission’s going on, we’re just not catching it. We’ve got to shut down the rodeo,’” Hidalgo recalled. “That was the day, coincidentally, that they found community transmission at the rodeo. So, that’s one regret I have. I think that perhaps we would have saved some lives early on if that had been done.”

Hidalgo pointed out Thursday the situation was unprecedented for modern times.