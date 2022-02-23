T-minus 5 days until RodeoHouston kicks off at NRG; cookoff and carnival start Thursday

From 550 truckloads of dirt covering the floor of NRG Stadium to 254 Bar-B-Que teams competing for a belt buckle, here's what you need to know.

HOUSTON — The Bar-B-Que Cookoff kicks off Thursday and RodeoHouston will be back at NRG Park in less than five days.

Gates to the world’s largest livestock show and rodeo open on Monday, February 28, at 2 p.m. After the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the show in 2020 and 2021, it's back in 2022 just in time to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

People from all across the country are dusting off their cowboy hats and polishing up their boots.

Inside NRG Stadium, the Houston Texans turf is out and 4,800 cubic yards of dirt is coming in. RodeoHouston owns the dirt that fills the stadium and livestock show arenas and it's reused years after year. More than 500 trucks will spend up to two days dumping the dirt that must be 12 inches deep in order to be rodeo ready.

Cowboys and cowgirls from the U.S. and Canada will compete in 20 nights of rodeo beginning February 28. Sound checks are happening ahead of performances by stars like Keith Urban, Chris Stapelton, Gwen Stefani and Journey.

The dirt will then be scooped up in a matter of hours to make way for King George on Sunday, March 20. About 7,000 seats must be placed on the stadium floor for the George Strait concert that will close out the rodeo.

Preparing for a whole different set of Texans to take the ‘field’ inside NRG! 550 trucks are in the process of dumping dirt inside the stadium so that the ground stands 12 inches high. It will all be removed for @GeorgeStrait concert which closes out @RODEOHOUSTON #khou11 pic.twitter.com/xPHCGvWX9q — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) February 23, 2022

At this weekend's Bar-B-Que Contest, 254 cook-off teams from as far as South Korea compete for belt buckles and bragging rights.

“That’s what all these teams are competing for, is that buckle,” said David Stone who chairs the 48th annual World Championship BBQ Contest for Rodeo Houston. It runs through Saturday and Stone said the party will include live musical performances by artists, including Pat Green.

And there will be plenty of finger-licking good food.

“Plenty of ribs, plenty of chicken, plenty of briskets,” smoked at Billy Jolly’s competition tent called ‘Just N Time’ Cookers. Jolly said a return to Rodeo Houston in 2022 comes with 2022 supply chain shortages and rising costs for brisket meat. “In 2020 it was $1.96 a pound. Now we’re looking at $4.50 a pound.”

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: If you attend @RODEOHOUSTON cook-off eat slowly. Savor each bite. One pit master told me in ‘20 a pound of brisket cost him $1.96/pound. This year he paid $4.50/pound and is smoking 700 pounds. #WheresTheBeef #khou11 pic.twitter.com/KLBmR882q8 — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) February 23, 2022

Tickets include a plate of barbecue but you'll need invitations to get inside the private tents.

If BBQ is not your thing, you’re in luck. The carnival and all of the food offered on the Midway, also opens Thursday.

For those sensitive to lights and sounds, mark your calendar for March 4. It’s a sensory-friendly day.

From celebrating the Tejano spirit and Black heritage to saluting military members and honoring first responders, expect Rodeo Houston’s 90th year to be bigger and better than ever.