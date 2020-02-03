HOUSTON — You don't need to spend a fortune to look fabulous while you embrace your inner cowboy or cowgirl at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

You could already have the right clothes in your closet.

For women, if you wear anything with the popular Boho chic look, you'll fit right in. Think embroidery, modern hippy and/or fringe.

You can't go wrong with suede or leather -- real or faux.

A jean jacket, jeans and boots can help women and men pull off the right look. (TIP: Don't try to break in a new pair of boots at the rodeo. You'll be doing A LOT of walking.)

For one-stop shopping, you might lasso some Western wear bargains at your neighborhood Goodwill.

Resale stores are another good option.

For accessories, Houston stores are full of fun and affordable jewelry. Turquoise is always in style but anything that sparkles will work. There's no such thing as too much bling at the rodeo.

Bonus points if you add a cowboy hat.

No time to shop before you go? No worries! NRG Center is full of rodeo fashion and accessories in all price ranges.

