Country singer Parker McCollum to perform at 2022 RodeoHouston

HOUSTON — Country music singer and Texas native Parker McCollum will be performing at the 2022 RodeoHouston.

The "Pretty Heart" singer, who was born and raised in Conroe, will make his rodeo debut on March 12.

“We can’t wait to welcome yet another Texas native and country music star to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration in 2022,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “Parker McCollum’s passion for country music and Texas roots will certainly resonate among rodeo fans and Texans, alike.”

Tickets for his performance go on sale to the public on Jan. 13 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.