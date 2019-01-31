HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo released its new official song Thursday, titled “Welcome to the Show.”

It'll definitely get you in the mood for rodeo season.

Cody Johnson performs the song, which you can listen to on the 2019 RodeoHouston Lineup Spotify playlist or on YouTube.

Cody Johnson will make his third appearance at the rodeo on Friday, March 15, but since he’s the new voice of the rodeo’s official sing, rodeo-goers will hear him every night at the start of the rodeo.

