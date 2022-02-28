The best ways to get to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Basically, there are three options to getting to the rodeo.

HOUSTON — Over the next few weeks, hundreds of thousands of Houstonians will visit NRG Park to enjoy the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The big question is how will you get there?

Basically, there are three options to getting to the rodeo:

Drive or carpool

Use a ride sharing service

Use Metro and ride the rail.

NRG Park has on-site parking lots and plenty of lots nearby where visitors will have to pay to park.

If you are taking any ride sharing services, there are drop off and pick up areas designated in the Yellow lot, entrance Gate 16 B off of Main Street. Depending on the time, don't forget that there could be severe surcharges during peak demand.

Taxi drop off and pickups are in Gate 14 Teal lot off of Murworth.

Limo drop offs and pickups are at the south east side of the Green lot Gate 13 off Lantern Point.

There is also public passenger drop off at Gate 9 off Kirby Drive. The best thing to do is take Main Street to Westridge and head east to Gate 9.

Eight Park and Ride locations around town are an option. All are free parking lots except for OST 1. Don’t forget your face masks; they are being required to ride transit.

Another popular option is to ride the Metro rail for $2.50. There are three rail lines which run Monday through Saturday until 1:40 a.m. in the northbound direction and on Sunday until 11:24 p.m. Southbound runs Monday through Saturday until 3:25 a.m. and on Sunday until 1:15 a.m.

No matter which transportation mode you decide on, it's certain that you'll need to be patient and as always please drink responsibly.