'Very special' | Kids of all abilities participate in HLSR's Lil' Rustlers Rodeo

RodeoHouston's Special Children’s Committee pairs every lil’ rustler with a grownup cowboy or cowgirl.

HOUSTON — At the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, we can all pretend to be a cowboy or cowgirl – at least for our visit. The rodeo makes sure that includes kids of all abilities by hosting the Lil' Rustlers Rodeo.

"This is our event for our youngest cowboys and cowgirls," says Stacy Anderson, chairman of HLSR's Special Children's Committee. "They come, ages 5 to 12, and we put on a mock rodeo."

For kids like 10-year-old Gabriel Camerino, the event is something to look forward to.

"This morning, I was so excited to do this," he says.

His dad Ken and the whole Camerino family came out to support their lil’ rustler Tuesday night.

"Gabriel has lots of different kinds of medical issues, but he's just a wonderful little boy," says Ken. "We never get a chance to do anything like this. We're pretty much at home a lot. So getting the opportunity to get out and do something is very special."

Lil' Rustlers Rodeo is special because on this night, families get the rare opportunity to stay on the sidelines.

"The parents are in the stands right here and sometimes they really never been able to step back and allow their child to participate," Anderson says. "I think that's pretty amazing."

They can do that because the rodeo’s Special Children’s Committee found every lil’ rustler a grownup cowboy or cowgirl to help them ride a bull, barrel race, hop on a horse, play horseshoes and so much more.

"They get a trophy, they get a belt buckle, they get a picture," says Anderson.

That picture will help them remember the night when they got to be just like the cowboys and cowgirls they see on TV.

"It's a dream come true for all of us," Ken says.