x
Rodeo Houston

Records fall at RodeoHouston Junior Market Poultry Auction

Turkeys named Boss Hogg and Big Mama were named grand champion and reserve grand champion.
Credit: RodeoHouston
Boss Hogg was shown by 18-year-old John Tyler of La Vernia, Texas.

HOUSTON — Several records were broken at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Junior Market Poultry Auction on Saturday.

Kamryn Till, 18, from Nada, Texas, sold her grand champion Junior Market broilers for a whopping $300,000, setting a new record.

"This has been a family project," Kamryn said. "My parents have spent countless hours with me to raise these chickens."

The grand champion broilers were purchased by Becky and Kelly Joy, J Alan Kent, Julie and Alan Kent, Debbie and Joey McGuire and Cheryl and Barry Heaton.

Credit: RodeoHouston
Grand champion broilers shown by 18-year-old Kamryn Till of Nada, Texas.

The reserve grand champion broilers also set a record. The broilers, shown by 9-year-old Gaige Wilson from the El Campo FFA, went for $175,000, surpassing the record set last year at $165,000.

The reserve grand champion broilers were bought by Laureen and Darrel Plamer, Dr. Hanna Lindsrog and Jonathon Rhoads, Holly and John Knudsen IV and Josh Harrison.

Credit: RodeoHouston
Reserve grand champion broilers at RodeoHouston shown by 8-year-old Gage Wilson of El Campo, Texas.

But that's not all! 18-year-old Tyler John's grand champion Junior Market turkey, Boss Hogg, sold for $200,000, setting yet another record. Tyler is a La Vernia FFA member.

Boss Hogg was purchased by Gregory N. Miller, Mary and Joe Chastang, Dayna and Trey Willbanks and Jennifer and Doug Bosch.

Credit: RodeoHouston
One final record was set at the Junior Market Poultry Auction when the reserve grand champion turkey, Big Mama, sold for $195,000. Big Mama was shown by Trent Ellebracht, 16, from La Vernia Texas.

Big Mama was bought by Billy Parker, Mach Industrial, Katheleen and Tom Mach, Meredith and Patrick Chastang and Ron Logan.

Credit: RodeoHouston
Big Mama was shown by 16-year-old Trent Ellebracht of La Vernia, Texas.

Meet some of the 35,000 men & women who volunteer for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

