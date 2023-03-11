Records fall at RodeoHouston Junior Market Poultry Auction

Turkeys named Boss Hogg and Big Mama were named grand champion and reserve grand champion.

HOUSTON — Several records were broken at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Junior Market Poultry Auction on Saturday.

Kamryn Till, 18, from Nada, Texas, sold her grand champion Junior Market broilers for a whopping $300,000, setting a new record.

"This has been a family project," Kamryn said. "My parents have spent countless hours with me to raise these chickens."

The grand champion broilers were purchased by Becky and Kelly Joy, J Alan Kent, Julie and Alan Kent, Debbie and Joey McGuire and Cheryl and Barry Heaton.

The reserve grand champion broilers also set a record. The broilers, shown by 9-year-old Gaige Wilson from the El Campo FFA, went for $175,000, surpassing the record set last year at $165,000.

The reserve grand champion broilers were bought by Laureen and Darrel Plamer, Dr. Hanna Lindsrog and Jonathon Rhoads, Holly and John Knudsen IV and Josh Harrison.

But that's not all! 18-year-old Tyler John's grand champion Junior Market turkey, Boss Hogg, sold for $200,000, setting yet another record. Tyler is a La Vernia FFA member.

Boss Hogg was purchased by Gregory N. Miller, Mary and Joe Chastang, Dayna and Trey Willbanks and Jennifer and Doug Bosch.

One final record was set at the Junior Market Poultry Auction when the reserve grand champion turkey, Big Mama, sold for $195,000. Big Mama was shown by Trent Ellebracht, 16, from La Vernia Texas.