The drone show featured the rodeo's mascot, Howdy, along with a bull rider, cowboys, carnival rides and more!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — "The drones at night are big and bright," RodeoHouston said about its first-ever drone show that lit up the sky over the carnival.

The drone show featured the rodeo's mascot, Howdy, along with a bull rider, cowboys, carnival rides and more!

RodeoHouston tweeted a video of the drone show, which you can watch below:

The drones at night are big and bright 🤩



Check out the first-ever drone show at RODEOHOUSTON ⤵ pic.twitter.com/tflQKGXMdy — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 5, 2023

NRG Park posted another view of the drone show to Facebook:

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Drone Show at NRG Park What could make the already amazing RODEOHOUSTON even better? A view of the drone show from the roof of NRG Stadium. ✨ #letsrodeohouston | #htown | #letsrodeo Posted by NRG Park on Saturday, March 4, 2023