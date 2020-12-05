Houston Rodeo CEO and President Joel Cowley is leaving after 15 years with the organization

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced big leadership changes on Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday that CEO and President Joel Cowley is leaving the organization.

He's been with the rodeo for 15 years, serving as CEO and president for the last seven.

"Cowley has spent his entire career focused on education and agriculture," stated the rodeo.

His last day will be May 22.

“I am incredibly thankful to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Executive Committee for the opportunity to serve this organization for the past 15 years, seven as president and CEO,” said Cowley. “Our volunteers and staff have reached incredible milestones over this period and, with the continued support of the community, I am confident that the best is yet to come.”

HLSR Chief Mission Officer Chris Boleman, Ph.D. is being promoted to the role of president and CEO, the organization announced in a press release.

The rodeo's 2020 season was a challenging one after it was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

