Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo celebrates Black Heritage Day

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo celebrated its Black Heritage Day in every aspect of the rodeo Friday, not just with rapper Bun B's "Southern Takeover."

On Black Heritage Day, fans were on the grounds early, including Herbert Thomas who said being at the rodeo is first and foremost about being a cowboy.

“Everybody has a little cowboy in them," Herbert said.

He's part of the trail riding group that celebrates the rich history of Black cowboys and he said Black Heritage Day at the rodeo is an important celebration of that.

“It's always been culture-wise, so we get a lot of people here," Herbert said.

RodeoHouston's Black Heritage Day has been around for 30 years and committee member Warner Ervin said the day is a celebration for the entire community.

“Black Heritage is not just for African Americans, it's for everybody. And that committee has done a lot in terms of getting into the community, celebrating and sharing what the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is about," Ervin said.

Houstonian Thomas Fields is a perfect example of how the rodeo showcases entrepreneurs like himself.

“I'm African American, I'm also Hispanic. So I just feel like, you know, we come in and, you know, they want to showcase, you know, great entrepreneurs that are from these communities, doing great things," Fields said.

He developed his GRIND portable basketball shooting machine to be affordable.

He also dreamed of taking part in the rodeo that he grew up with and eight years after starting his project, he's fulfilling that goal.