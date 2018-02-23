Houston Rodeo BBQ Cookoff 2023: What you need to know about tickets, parking and rideshare

HOUSTON — More than 250 barbecue teams from around Texas and all over the world will compete in the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park.
Over the course of three days, teams battle for the best brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan, and Dutch Oven Desserts.
How much are tickets for the Houston Rodeo BBQ Cookoff?
While most team tents are invitation-only, visitors can enjoy several public venues.
- The Garden: Texas country artists
- Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon: Variety of live performers and DJs
- Chuckwagon: Brisket plate with chips and beans included in the admission price
The carnival is also open with rides, games and food.
Ticket prices
- Adults, 13 and up: $20
- Children, 3 to 12: $10
- Kids under 2 are free
To purchase drinks, attendees must use drink tickets, which are $3 each, and purchased on the grounds.
- Soda/water: 1 ticket
- Beer: 2 tickets
- Craft beer: 3 tickets
What days are the Houston Rodeo BBQ Cookoff?
The World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest takes place from Thursday, Feb. 23 to Saturday, Feb. 25.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24, noon to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest map and cooking teams:
Houston Rodeo BBQ Cookoff parking
Take note: According to organizers, parking for the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is different than the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parking.
Rodeo BBQ Cookoff parking at NRG Park
Public on-site parking is available for $25 in the following locations:
Yellow Lot
- Location: The primary route to the Yellow Lot is 610 to Main Street, enter Gate 16 off Main Street.
- Hours of operation: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Pricing: $25
610 Lot
- Location: The entrance is off West Bellfort and Kirby Drive.
- Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Pricing: $25
Handicap-accessible parking at NRG Park
According to officials, there are a limited number of ADA parking, including van-accessible parking, are available in the Teal and Yellow lots for $25 per day.
These spaces are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. Drivers must present a valid state-issued handicap placard or vehicle registration for access.
Once ADA parking is full, ADA customers will be redirected to the nearest ADA-accessible or general parking lot.
Teal Lot (Also the ADA drop-off and pick-up location)
- Location: The entrance is Gate 14 off of Murworth
- Hours of operation: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Pricing: $25
Rodeo BBQ Cookoff park and ride options
Attendees can also park at one of these locations and ride a shuttle to NRG Park.
Visitors are dropped off near NRG Center and NRG Arena.
Handicap-accessible parking locations include OST 1, West Loop, Monroe and Maxey.
Uber and Lyft ride-share pick-up and drop-off at NRG Park
Attendees can also avoid parking altogether by taking a rideshare to and from NRG Park for the BBQ Cookoff.
- Drop-offs and pick-ups are in the Yellow Lot
- Entrance Gate 16B off Main Street; from the northbound lanes of Main Street is the only access to the lot. There is no left turn lane access allowed from the southbound lanes of Main Street.