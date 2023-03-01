Rodeo bag policy and list of items not allowed inside

RodeoHouston doesn't have a clear bag policy and small purses or backpacks are allowed. They will search bags at NRG Park entrance gates.

HOUSTON — Unlike a lot of large events these days, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo does not have a clear bag policy on the grounds or inside NRG Stadium.

During the rodeo, small purses, backpacks and diaper bags are allowed but will be searched at the NRG Park entrance gates. Random bag checks will also be done at NRG Stadium gates.

Everyone is also subject to wand checks.

Baby strollers and wagons are allowed and there are "parking spots" for the strollers and wagons in all four corners of NRG Stadium.

Items not allowed at RodeoHouston

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

air horns

alcohol

banners bearing advertisements

banners judged to be in poor taste or offensive

beach balls

firearms

fireworks

flag poles

footballs

Frisbee® and other sports discs

hover boards

laser pointers

professional camera equipment (photography lenses over 3 inches in length)

selfie sticks

weapons

whistles