Rodeo Houston

Rodeo bag policy and list of items not allowed inside

RodeoHouston doesn't have a clear bag policy and small purses or backpacks are allowed. They will search bags at NRG Park entrance gates.

HOUSTON — Unlike a lot of large events these days, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo does not have a clear bag policy on the grounds or inside NRG Stadium. 

During the rodeo, small purses, backpacks and diaper bags are allowed but will be searched at the NRG Park entrance gates. Random bag checks will also be done at NRG Stadium gates. 

Everyone is also subject to wand checks.

Baby strollers and wagons are allowed and there are "parking spots" for the strollers and wagons in all four corners of NRG Stadium.

Items not allowed at RodeoHouston

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

  • air horns
  • alcohol
  • banners bearing advertisements
  • banners judged to be in poor taste or offensive
  • beach balls
  • firearms
  • fireworks
  • flag poles
  • footballs
  • Frisbee® and other sports discs
  • hover boards
  • laser pointers
  • professional camera equipment (photography lenses over 3 inches in length)
  • selfie sticks
  • weapons
  • whistles

Audio recording is not allowed in NRG Stadium. Video recording is not allowed in the stadium during RodeoHouston®.

   

