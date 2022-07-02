Records fall at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo high school art auction

Two high school students had artwork that went for $250,000 and $265,000.

HOUSTON — Records fell Sunday at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo school art auction.

Gracin Nguyen, who goes to school in Pearland ISD, had the grand champion work of art – a colored drawing titled, "In his Hands" – a depiction of a bull rider down one a knee to pray.

Editor's note: Video above is from February when the grand champion and reserve grand champion were named.

Gracin’s masterpiece was sold for a quarter-million dollars to Randa and Ray Gilliam, Mary and Ken Hucherson, Julie and Alan Kent and Kristina and Paul Somerville.

Below is a photo of Gracin with her winning piece of art:

The reserve grand champion work of art was created by Mia Huckman from Foster High School. His art, titled "Partners in Time," sold for a record-breaking $265,000 to Cheryl and Gary Dietcher, Andrew and Scott Fish, Christina DiMaria and Alan J. Schwartz and Sheri and Rob Walker.

“I want to spend the rest of my life making things that people love,” Mia said after her artwork was bought.

The 2021 Grand Champion auctioned for $155,000 and the Reserve Grand Champion went for $120,000.

Thousands of students from 95 public school districts and 54 private schools entered the 2022 competition.

In January, Judges sorted through 3,000 pieces of artwork sent by teachers statewide and selected 739 pieces to advance to the next round. Then the grand champion and reserve grand champion were named in early February.

