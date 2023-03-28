RodeoHouston announces dates for 2024

Mark your calendars for next year's Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo!

HOUSTON — RodeoHouston just wrapped up a couple weeks ago and on Tuesday, they announced the dates for next year’s show, so mark your calendar!

The dates for the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are February 27 through March 17, according to a tweet from RodeoHouston.

We also have some final numbers for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The show attracted more than 2.4M visitors, with paid rodeo/concert attendance at 1.35M.

As for the concerts, Luke Bryan, who closed the rodeo, had the biggest crowd with 74,779 in attendance, followed by Turnpike Troubadours at 74,657, Brad Paisley at 74,577, Bun B’s Southern Takeover at 74,573 and Cody Johnson at 73,144.

Once RodeoHouston was over, it transformed into the Final Four floor