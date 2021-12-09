RODEOHOUSTON unveils Star Entertainer Genre Calendar for 2022

The Rodeo is celebrating its 90th anniversary with big Texas names and new music performances.

HOUSTON — RodeoHouston is less than a month away from announcing its full performer lineup for 2022. But organizers are giving everyone a sneak peek today.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo released its star entertainer genre calendar for the 90th-anniversary celebration. The lineup's dropping hints for a wide range of performances from EDM and R&B artists to Latin pop and Norteño (music from north Mexico inspired by European polka). Organizers are also introducing the first-ever Christian genre performance.

“The 2022 RodeoHouston lineup has something for everyone, and that’s important to us, as we are always hoping to draw newcomers to our event, and hopefully, create new lifelong Rodeo fans,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO.

Individual RodeoHouston tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 13 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.