Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show school art contest winners announced

In May, these prize-winning art pieces will be sold at an auction, earning thousands of dollars in scholarship funds for the students.

HOUSTON — Two high school students claimed the prestigious title of champion during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo art competition over the weekend.

During a ceremony Sunday, Fort Bend ISD senior Jaydan Kisinger received the Grand Champion Work of Art award for her painting "Through the Years," which depicts a seasoned rancher gracefully comforting a white horse.

Stafford MSD sophomore Justin Amomoy took home the 2021 Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art award. Judges were impressed with his mixed medium piece titled "United Ambition," a boldly colored drawing of a man and his horse.

Thousands of students from across the area, including 95 public school districts and 38 private schools, participate in the school art program.

Teachers sent 3,244 pieces of artwork for preliminary judging in January and 712 advanced to the next round, HLSR officials said.

It's a huge honor, but the best part is yet to come.

In May, only 72 students — including Amomoy and Kisinger — will participate in the HLRS School Art Auction.

The auction brings in hundreds of thousands in scholarship dollars for the students. In 2019, a single painting fetched a record-breaking $240,000 dollars and another piece of student artwork $180,000.

The funds are split up among multiple students.

First-time graphic design contest

For the first time, Rodeo Houston is hosting a school graphic design contest, in which contestants submit their designs for a livestock and rodeo themed poster promoting the 2022 school art contest.

Ten submissions will be selected by judges before being posted online for public judging May 3 through May 7.

The rodeo’s school art program promotes an awareness of agriculture, Western culture and rodeo activities through artistic competitions for students.