Can severe weather cancel the Houston Rodeo?

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has plans in place in case the weather takes a turn for the worse while people are there.

HOUSTON — In Houston, the possibility of severe weather is always lurking.

That's why officials at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo take the safety of their guests seriously when it comes to lightning and thunderstorms.

The rodeo said it has a command center that alerts staff, volunteers and the public when severe weather is imminent. They can do it in a few different ways:

Text

On screens across the park

Microphone/loudspeaker system

During lightning and thunderstorms, rodeo officials will advise people to find safe shelter immediately unless they're otherwise advised by security and emergency personnel.

Those who are outdoors during the severe weather events are advised to seek shelter in NRG Stadium, NRG Center and NRG Arena, whichever is most accessible.