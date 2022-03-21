RodeoHouston wraps up record year
Starting on Feb. 24 with the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, total attendance for Rodeo-related events topped 2,400,000.
After nearly two years, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo roared back to life in 2022, celebrating its 90th anniversary and shattering records as it did.
“Opening our gates and welcoming fans back in 2022 to celebrate our 90th anniversary has truly been an amazing feeling," said HLSR president and CEO Chris Boleman in a statement. "With a concert lineup spanning musical genres, agricultural and educational exhibits, record-setting junior auctions and fun for the whole family throughout the Rodeo grounds, guests from Houston and beyond came out to celebrate this milestone year."
Rodeo attendance: 2,417,248 visited RodeoHouston in 2022
Starting on Feb. 24 with the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, total attendance for Rodeo-related events topped 2,400,000. Roughly 158,000 of those guests helped kick off Rodeo festivities by visiting the cook-off.
Marshmello brought in the most fans for a rodeo/concert in 2022 (73,866), followed by Chris Stapleton (73,757), Bun B's H-Town Takeover (73,259), Parker McCollum (73,243) and John Pardi (72,857). George Strait's concert-only performance had a total attendance of 79,456, which failed to top his 2019 RodeoHouston attendance of 80,108.
Rodeo winnings: 2022 athletes won $2.14 million
Rodeo athletes competed in eight traditional rodeo events, including breakaway roping, which was introduced this year. In all, they walked away with a total of $2.14 million.
The competition started with the Super Series. Each event champion picked up $50,000, along with winnings from preliminary rounds. Those winners are:
- Bareback riding: Jesse Pope, Garnett, Kansas – $56,250
- Barrel racing: Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas – $60,000
- Breakaway roping: Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colorado – $53,750
- Bull riding: Stetson Wright: Beaver, Utah – $57,000
- Saddle bronc riding: Sage Newman, Melstone, Montana – $57,500
- Steer wrestling: Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas – $57,000
- Team roping: Clay Tryan, Lipan, Texas; and Jake Long, Morgan Mill, Texas – $109,000 ($54,500 each)
- Tie-down roping: John Douch, Huntsville, Texas – $57,250
On Saturday, March 12, RodeoHouston hosted the Super Shootout, presented by Crown Royal. With a purse of $262,500, the invitation-only event is one of the richest one-day rodeos in the entire country. It features event champions from eight rodeos (Calgary Stampede, Days of 47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, Rodeo Austin, RODEOHOUSTON, San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo, and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo) competing in five fan-favorite events. Winners got a $25,000 check.
- Bareback riding: Cole Reiner, Team RODEOHOUSTON
- Barrel racing: Sherry Cervi, Team Salt Lake Days of 47
- Bull riding: Josh Frost, Team Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
- Saddle bronc riding: Rusty Wright, Team San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo
- Steer wrestling: Ty Erickson, Team National Western Stock Show
- Super Shootout Team Award: Team San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo
Livestock show: Auction records fell in multiple categories
It was a record year for the livestock and horse show, which drew 34,310 entries. As the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion lots went to auction, 11 records fell. The largest amount went for the Grand Champion Junior Market Steer, which brought in $1 million. Other records were set in Junior Market Barrow, Junior Market Goat, Junior Market Lamb, Junior Market Turkey, School Art and Wine.
Winners of the calf scramble and judging contest received 374 certificates. Those are worth $2,250, which can be used to buy a registered beef heifer or steer to show at the 2023 Rodeo.
New this year, the Calf Scramble Committee introduced the Super Scramble. It brought back students with the "first catch" in the previous 19 calf scrambles. They got an extra chance to catch one of nine calves and, in turn, get a cash prize.
Rodeo scholarships: $22,125,000 given to Texas students
One of the pillars of RodeoHouston is its scholarship program, which committed $22,125,250 to Texas students in 2022. Of that, $14,186,000 will be awarded in scholarships this summer. Another $5,048,250 went to junior show exhibitors. Educational grants account for $2,418,610. Finally, the Rodeo contributed $472,390 to graduate assistantships.
Rodeo by the numbers:
- Approximately 67,000 people participated in a scheduled school tour or field trip
- Nearly 16,000 little cowboys and cowgirls rode the pony rides
- More than 760 chicks hatched in the Poultry Exhibit
- Thirty-two piglets, 17 lambs and 15 calves were born at the Birthing Center
- More than 90,000 little farmers visited Fun on the Farm
- More than 200,000 individual items of Rodeo and entertainer merchandise went home with fans, including 130,000 caps and T-shirts, 10,000 mugs and tumblers, and 12,000 lapel pins
- Approximately 2.9 million rides were taken at the carnival
- Approximately 675,000 prizes were won at the games
- The most popular food items were turkey legs, corn dogs, fried Oreos and funnel cakes
- The Cookie Stand baked more than a quarter million cookies