RodeoHouston wraps up record year

“Opening our gates and welcoming fans back in 2022 to celebrate our 90th anniversary has truly been an amazing feeling," said HLSR president and CEO Chris Boleman in a statement. "With a concert lineup spanning musical genres, agricultural and educational exhibits, record-setting junior auctions and fun for the whole family throughout the Rodeo grounds, guests from Houston and beyond came out to celebrate this milestone year."

After nearly two years, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo roared back to life in 2022, celebrating its 90th anniversary and shattering records as it did.

Marshmello brought in the most fans for a rodeo/concert in 2022 (73,866), followed by Chris Stapleton (73,757), Bun B's H-Town Takeover (73,259), Parker McCollum (73,243) and John Pardi (72,857). George Strait's concert-only performance had a total attendance of 79,456, which failed to top his 2019 RodeoHouston attendance of 80,108.

Starting on Feb. 24 with the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, total attendance for Rodeo-related events topped 2,400,000. Roughly 158,000 of those guests helped kick off Rodeo festivities by visiting the cook-off.

On Saturday, March 12, RodeoHouston hosted the Super Shootout, presented by Crown Royal. With a purse of $262,500, the invitation-only event is one of the richest one-day rodeos in the entire country. It features event champions from eight rodeos (Calgary Stampede, Days of 47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, Rodeo Austin, RODEOHOUSTON, San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo, and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo) competing in five fan-favorite events. Winners got a $25,000 check.

The competition started with the Super Series . Each event champion picked up $50,000, along with winnings from preliminary rounds. Those winners are:

Rodeo athletes competed in eight traditional rodeo events, including breakaway roping , which was introduced this year. In all, they walked away with a total of $2.14 million.

Livestock show : Auction records fell in multiple categories

It was a record year for the livestock and horse show, which drew 34,310 entries. As the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion lots went to auction, 11 records fell. The largest amount went for the Grand Champion Junior Market Steer, which brought in $1 million. Other records were set in Junior Market Barrow, Junior Market Goat, Junior Market Lamb, Junior Market Turkey, School Art and Wine.

Winners of the calf scramble and judging contest received 374 certificates. Those are worth $2,250, which can be used to buy a registered beef heifer or steer to show at the 2023 Rodeo.