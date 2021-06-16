RodeoHouston reveals ticket info and date for George Strait concert; Ashley McBryde to be special guest

We now know when you'll be able to buy tickets to the special Houston rodeo show.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo continues to plan for its big post-COVID return, and now we know when you'll be able to buy tickets to the special concert-only day featuring George Strait.

Note: the video in this story is from March 2019 when George Strait set a new record at NRG Stadium

Key dates were provided by RodeoHouston on Wednesday along with news that Ashley McBryde will make her rodeo debut as Strait's featured guest.

The George Strait concert only-performance is planned for March 20, 2022 at 7 p.m.

When you can buy Houston George Strait 2022 tickets

WHEN: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 10 a.m. (Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m.)

WHERE: Online at rodeohouston.com

From the rodeo: "Mark your calendars, tickets to the George Strait concert-only performance will go on sale Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m. and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m."

Ticket pricing

Ticket prices start at $50, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

Upper Level: $50-$75

Loge Level: $89-$119

Club Level: $189-$229

Field Level: $179-$209

Action Seats: $279

Floor: $279-$459

Organizers said a limit of four tickets per person will be permitted.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID; please allow 48 hours for delivery.

To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.