Extreme Dogs entertains crowds, teaches about rescue pups at RodeoHouston

From agility courses to dock diving, the canine stars of Extreme Dogs do it all.

HOUSTON — There’s a lot of focus on the livestock at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but there are a few critters outside NRG Arena that are stealing the spotlight.

"Extreme Dogs is a showcase of great rescue dogs from all across the country and some from Canada," says trainer Andrea Rigler. "They’re showcasing dog sports: frisbee, agility, dock diving, some really cool tricks, including high jump."

Judging by the packed bleachers at every show, it is definitely a crowd favorite. But more than just the entertainment value of the show, trainer Rigler hopes families here take away valuable knowledge.

"If people come out and see you can have this kind of relationship and interaction with your dogs, it inspires people to go out and adopt a dog and turn their life around," she says.

That’s exactly what happened for one family after Extreme Dogs made its RodeoHouston debut in 2020.

"They heard about rescue dogs in our show and their kids loved the show so much, they’ve since adopted two dogs and are teaching them how to do agility and frisbee," laughs Rigler.

If you want to watch how the best of the best do it, you can see them catching a frisbee, running through an obstacle course and dock diving at Extreme Dogs in the Junction right outside NRG Center.

"Dock diving is always the highlight of our show," Rigler says. "Everyone’s excited about it."

And, she adds, she and the other trainers mix it up for every show.

"We have different dogs doing different behaviors," says Rigler. "We change up the games we’re playing and the things that we’re showcasing, so you can see two or three shows a day and see something different every time."